Eamon Casey’s extraordinary life in the fast lane...
Mar 14, 2017
Saints and Sadness by Fr Tom Ryan
Mar 14, 2017
Quin student wins top honours in Montreal
Mar 14, 2017
Midwest hip-hop trio win Album of the Year
Mar 14, 2017
AllLatest
SportLatest
-
Shannon Golf Club captains honoured with the title
-
Clare hurlers leave it late to beat the Dubs
Mar 14, 2017 | GAA, Hurling, Image Gallery, Photos, Sport
-
Tony Kelly looks forward to ultimate test against Cuala
-
Bridge United latest new
-
Clare footballers beat Cork with superb second half
Mar 14, 2017 | GAA, Gaelic Football, Sport
- News
- Economy
- Culture
- Sport
- Photos
Atlantic Economic Corridor Taskforce announced
Mar 14, 2017
An Atlantic Economic Corridor Taskforce has been set up by the Government to give effect to...
-
Senior Citizens Club invites new members
Mar 14, 2017
-
-
-
Pat Spillane addresses Clare Rural Forum
Mar 14, 2017
-
Social welfare increases begin this week
Mar 6, 2017
Conway wants more investment in tourism
Mar 14, 2017
Clare Senator Martin Conway won a Seanad vote by a 22-12 margin for his motion calling for...
-
Breen welcomes Midwest employment growth
Feb 28, 2017
-
Councillors come out in support of NBRU
Feb 28, 2017
-
-
-
Rewarding time for Sean Ó Nuanain
Feb 28, 2017
It’s been a very rewarding time for Sean Ó Nuanáin, within days of receiving a special merit award...
-
Wolfe Tones 50th Anniversary celebrations Part 1
Feb 28, 2017
-
Wolfe Tones 50th Anniversary celebrations Part II
Feb 28, 2017
-
Bluegrass musicians are returning to Sixmilebridge
Feb 15, 2017
-
‘9 to 5 The Musical’ is coming to town!
Feb 7, 2017
-
Clare Museum seeks historic donations
Feb 2, 2017
Final call for the Pakie Ryan Memorial event on Saturday 1st April
Mar 14, 2017
It is said that all good things must come to an end, and so it was with a heavy heart but also...
-
Shannon Golf Club captains honoured with the title
Mar 14, 2017
-
Clare hurlers leave it late to beat the Dubs
Mar 14, 2017
-
-
Bridge United latest new
Mar 14, 2017
-
Clare footballers beat Cork with superb second half
Mar 14, 2017
Clare hurlers leave it late to beat the Dubs
Mar 14, 2017
Clare beat the Dubs very late on in this round four clash but the result meant a second league win...
-
-
Wolfe Tones 50th Anniversary celebrations Part 1
Feb 28, 2017
-
Wolfe Tones 50th Anniversary celebrations Part II
Feb 28, 2017
-
Munster collapse gifts rare victory to Scarlets
Feb 28, 2017
-
Clare ease past Kilkenny, Allianz Hurling League
Feb 20, 2017